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Proof that Biden did not Win the Election
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373 views • November 22, 2020
In general, it shows that Biden did not have the charisma, support, or trust from the American people to have "won" the election with the amount of votes that he supposedly did. At the beginning there are proofs that Biden is a liar, but please see it
thru the end. I guarantee, you will like it.
thru the end. I guarantee, you will like it.
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