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End Goal: Depopulation, Journalist Exposes Transgender Agenda to Sterilize Children
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73 views • March 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Bolshevik satanists are forcing people to disassociate from their birth gender, and are targeting children and Christians. Brandon Showalter joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the funding behind the radical demons that are sterilizing children and silencing the masses. Showalter details the tactics utilized by the left to push this movement, and their motives tied to blood money.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1pon-end-goal-depopulation-journalist-exposes-transgender-agenda-to-sterilize-ch.html
The Bolshevik satanists are forcing people to disassociate from their birth gender, and are targeting children and Christians. Brandon Showalter joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the funding behind the radical demons that are sterilizing children and silencing the masses. Showalter details the tactics utilized by the left to push this movement, and their motives tied to blood money.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1pon-end-goal-depopulation-journalist-exposes-transgender-agenda-to-sterilize-ch.html
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