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Ottawa Drops All Mandates (Not Because of The Convoy)
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561 views • February 15, 2022
Doug Ford seethes and dilates. It turns out that secret phonecall was correct. What a change of tone from two days ago!
HAHAHAHAHA! On Saturday he said they were going to bring in another level of vax pass! TWAT!
He's very scary. hahahha!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jA10wYbbswlJ/
HAHAHAHAHA! On Saturday he said they were going to bring in another level of vax pass! TWAT!
He's very scary. hahahha!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jA10wYbbswlJ/
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