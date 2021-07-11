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SUMMONS UFO's ON JUNE 24, 2012 THE PALZA HOTTEL IN LA | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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22 views • July 11, 2021
Originally Published on Jun 26, 2012
Exclusive To UFO ROBERT BINGHAM The Footage You Have Been Waiting For! The UFO Event, Robert Bingham Summons UFOs over L.A. for Skeptics who become Believers! Regarding the June 24th 2012 Event! Subscribe for UFO ROBERT BINGHAM. and "The Summoner" Robert Bingham! Exclusive Only On UFO ROBERT BINGHAM.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Exclusive To UFO ROBERT BINGHAM The Footage You Have Been Waiting For! The UFO Event, Robert Bingham Summons UFOs over L.A. for Skeptics who become Believers! Regarding the June 24th 2012 Event! Subscribe for UFO ROBERT BINGHAM. and "The Summoner" Robert Bingham! Exclusive Only On UFO ROBERT BINGHAM.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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