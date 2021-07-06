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They Say Follow the Science… Except When mRNA Tech Inventor Dr. Robert Malone Blows the Whistle
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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181 views • July 06, 2021
As much of America continues to listen to bureaucratic fraudster Anthony Fauci who hasn’t been involved in medicine or medical research for decades, the name they should be hearing is Dr. Robert Malone. He knows a thing or two about the Covid-19 injections. After all, he’s the one who invented the very mRNA vaccine technology being used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Unfortunately for Dr. Malone and America, the powers-that-be have excommunicated him from the public square. His social media accounts have been deleted. His Wikipedia page has been removed and previous mentions of him as the inventor of the mRNA technology itself have been completely scrubbed. He is being completely canceled ever since coming out against vaccine use for most people.

Keep in mind, he’s not an “anti-vaxxer.” He’s cautious about not only the lack of data regarding these “vaccines” but also the fact that available data raises red flags. He is a proponent of the elderly considering getting the vaccines, though he’s not dogmatic about it. As for children, teens, and young adults, he sees no reason for any of them to take the risk. Here he is talking about it on Tucker Carlson’s show:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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