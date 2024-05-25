Create New Account
BREAKING! U.S. Issued GLOBAL Terror Alert for LGBTQI+... Really! Redacted w Natali Morris
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for U.S. citizens to exercise “worldwide caution” because of of Pride celebrations. The government says that there is “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.” What terrorist organizations are targeting Pride events exactly? 

