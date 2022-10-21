Quo Vadis





Oct 18, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for October 18, 2022.





Dear daughter, thank you for welcoming me into your heart.





You must tell the world to prepare spiritually for the attacks of the devil, humanity will cry and gnash its teeth.





I ask to make reparation for all the offenses to my beloved Son.





I speak through this beloved soul, I show you the signs of my presence and yet many children are deaf to my call.





Humanity does not yet understand that the offenses, the blasphemies, the sacrileges committed even by my favorite children (Priests) will be their eternal condemnation.





They live material things without observing all things in heaven.





Children, be humble, always bend your knees in prayer, live the Commandments and feed on the Body and Blood of the Redeemer.





Now I bless you in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Please like, share and subscribe to help my channel reach more and more viewers.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_RA-S9fdFk



