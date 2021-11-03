F*CK YOUR WHITE PRIVELEGE! FORT WORTH SCHOOLS GONE WILD

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VLTV
Norma Garcia-Lopez. [email protected] - Co Chair of Fort Worth ISD Racial Equity Committee leaves some aggressive nasty racist voice messages to a Fort Worth Parent who tries to play them at a school board meeting and is MUTED.
More to come - Gay Porn Books with Pictures found in Fort Worth school libraries - All libraries closed Friday for ???? Clean Up? CYA? Not sure Yet...
Email - [email protected]
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