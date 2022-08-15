Giuliani exclusive: What Trump told me right after FBI raid, the fall of NYC & more

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'America's Mayor' Rudy Giuliani sits down with 'Wise Guys with John Tabacco' on Newsmax to discuss the legal and political fallout of the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, plus the drastic decrease in quality of life within New York City and other 'blue' cities under Democrat leadership.