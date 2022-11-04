UK £20 NOTE SHOWS YOU THE DEVIL IS REAL - 5G TOWER EMITING DEADLY RADIATION AND THE CORONA VIRUS STAMP - ALL HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT - A TIME TO LEARN!

UK £20 NOTE SHOWS YOU THE DEVIL IS REAL - 5G TOWER EMITTING DEADLY 5G RADIATION TO ALL AND THE CORONA VIRUS STAMP - ITS ALL HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT - VERY EVIL BUT NOW IS A TIME TO KNOW NOT BELIEVE!

5G IS A WEAPON AND SHOULD BE RIPPED DOWN WHERE EVER THEY ARE!

THEY ARE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO MANKIND WE HAVE EVER KNOWN!

SARS COV 1&2 = SPECIFIC ABSORPTION RADIATION SICKNESS

KNOW WHAT THEY REALLY MEAN!

MERS = MILITARY ELECTRO RADIOACTIVE SCIENCE

SMART = SECRET MILITARY ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY

COVID19 = CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION ID

ABOLA ACTUATED BIOFIELD ON LYMPHATIC ARTERIES

THEY ARE DE-POPULATING THE WORLD WITH RADIATION ITS NO JOKE

EVERY HUMAN SHOULD BE TESTED FOR RADIATION STRESS ASAP!

PLEASE USE DECEARNMENT AND YOUR COMMON SENSE!

