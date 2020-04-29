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How to protect ourselves from wi-Fi router radiation
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227 views • April 29, 2020
Thank you Baruch Inbar for creating this short video that explains how to protect ourselves from wi-Fi router radiation.
Simple and affordable.
You can use the same material to cover smart meters.
I wish I knew this method many years ago, I would save myself from living in a harmful environment.
Simple and affordable.
You can use the same material to cover smart meters.
I wish I knew this method many years ago, I would save myself from living in a harmful environment.
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