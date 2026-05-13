Who Are “They”? Collective Ideology Explained, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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The biggest mistake people make is thinking “they” are one race, nation, religion, or secret group. The real divide is ideology. Across politics, institutions, and corporations, collectivist thinking prioritizes systems over individuals. The counterforce is individualism — personal responsibility, sovereignty, and freedom. Understanding that distinction changes how you see the entire world.
#Collectivism #Individualism #Freedom #Sovereignty #Politics #Ideology #Truth #Society #IndependentThinking #RedPill
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