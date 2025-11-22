BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A brand new day for the Truth ~ Real science exposes fake science ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
21 followers
60 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion we will be talking about how the truth is finally coming out through great deliberation and fights won in the courts in regards to the issues of safe and effective, and vaccines causing autism. We will also talk about the biggest major lie of vaccines saving lives. Finally we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is entitled "episode 451: a brand new day."



References:

- The Highwire E451: A brand new day

  https://rumble.com/v7208ti-episode-451-a-brand-new-day.html?e9s=src_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/


