Gordon Chang: Biden Needs To Take Action To Impose Costs on the CCP Instead of Talking

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https://gnews.org/articles/518406
Summary：11/10/2022 Gordon Chang: Biden and his predecessors ‘taught’ the CCP to be aggressive. We need to stop talking and take action to impose costs on the CCP's bad behaviors.