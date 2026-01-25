This Saint News 1/25/2026

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We're heading to Davos for the World Economic Forum. Behind the scenes the US has made a show of strength that could reshape the world. And I know they said they wouldn't, but space has already been militarized. Massive protests and another shooting in Minnesota--the weather is cold but folks is hot! And it's no wonder when 93% of the coverage coming out of the mainstream is negative. But us? We're gonna end on a positive note fam, cuz you know that's how we do.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews









Why do you think the COVID information landscape changed?

https://x.com/i/status/2013341600877858982





The Militarization of Space ... Already Happened

https://x.com/i/status/2010193941199532069





Obama's ICE chief - Award for 920,000 removals but Trump's ICE chief - Called Nazi. It's the same guy. Tom Homan.

https://x.com/i/status/2012521298371461184





Trump just UNVEILED the New World Order at the World Economic Forum.

https://x.com/i/status/2014734357219389651





Female Giants vs. Strongest Dwarfs

https://youtu.be/f25TH8IW38c





How Waze quietly built the world's largest crowdsourced surveillance system

https://x.com/Harrris0n/status/2014197314571952167





Elon what the fuck is going on here buddy?

https://x.com/i/status/2014559018702852420