This Saint News 1/25/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 followers
Follow
0
20 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We're heading to Davos for the World Economic Forum. Behind the scenes the US has made a show of strength that could reshape the world. And I know they said they wouldn't, but space has already been militarized. Massive protests and another shooting in Minnesota--the weather is cold but folks is hot! And it's no wonder when 93% of the coverage coming out of the mainstream is negative. But us? We're gonna end on a positive note fam, cuz you know that's how we do.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



Why do you think the COVID information landscape changed?

https://x.com/i/status/2013341600877858982


The Militarization of Space ... Already Happened

https://x.com/i/status/2010193941199532069


Obama's ICE chief - Award for 920,000 removals but Trump's ICE chief - Called Nazi. It's the same guy. Tom Homan.

https://x.com/i/status/2012521298371461184


Trump just UNVEILED the New World Order at the World Economic Forum.

https://x.com/i/status/2014734357219389651


Female Giants vs. Strongest Dwarfs

https://youtu.be/f25TH8IW38c


How Waze quietly built the world's largest crowdsourced surveillance system

https://x.com/Harrris0n/status/2014197314571952167


Elon what the fuck is going on here buddy?

https://x.com/i/status/2014559018702852420

trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
