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Man Dragged From His House By Dozens Of Police In Hazmat Suits For Not "Self-Isolating" After Coming Back From Abroad
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177 views • December 30, 2021
Unbelievable, Man dragged from his house in Northern Ireland by dozens of police dressed in Hazmat suits in front of his whole family, For not Not "self isolating" after coming back from Turkey, where he had to travel for surgery.
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