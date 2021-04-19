Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won't Report.

original post, Friday, September 2, 2016



Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won’t Report.

I must be in menopause. News Stories Like This One Make me tear up.

A humanitarian story that is not getting much air play on the MSM. At a Celtic soccer game against the Israeli team. Many , and I mean many supporters of Palestine waved the Palestine flag during the game. It brought tears to my eyes. But when I saw the video of the response and thank your from Palestine people, well that took a strumming of the heart strings.

I am morally and ethically to report this event and response . Itm is some faith that humanity does still exist in small amounts around the world.

The Celtic Green Brigade has a new meaning.

The Zionist controlled media does not like to propagate this kind of support against Israel’s continued genocide against the Palestine people.