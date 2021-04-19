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Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won't Report
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20 views • April 19, 2021
Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won't Report.
original post, Friday, September 2, 2016
Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won’t Report.
I must be in menopause. News Stories Like This One Make me tear up.
A humanitarian story that is not getting much air play on the MSM. At a Celtic soccer game against the Israeli team. Many , and I mean many supporters of Palestine waved the Palestine flag during the game. It brought tears to my eyes. But when I saw the video of the response and thank your from Palestine people, well that took a strumming of the heart strings.
I am morally and ethically to report this event and response . Itm is some faith that humanity does still exist in small amounts around the world.
The Celtic Green Brigade has a new meaning.
The Zionist controlled media does not like to propagate this kind of support against Israel’s continued genocide against the Palestine people.
original post, Friday, September 2, 2016
Celtic Green Brigade Palestine Tribute. Hope for Humanity. What MSM Won’t Report.
I must be in menopause. News Stories Like This One Make me tear up.
A humanitarian story that is not getting much air play on the MSM. At a Celtic soccer game against the Israeli team. Many , and I mean many supporters of Palestine waved the Palestine flag during the game. It brought tears to my eyes. But when I saw the video of the response and thank your from Palestine people, well that took a strumming of the heart strings.
I am morally and ethically to report this event and response . Itm is some faith that humanity does still exist in small amounts around the world.
The Celtic Green Brigade has a new meaning.
The Zionist controlled media does not like to propagate this kind of support against Israel’s continued genocide against the Palestine people.
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