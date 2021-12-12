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ἔκτακτη ἀποκαλυπτική ἐκπομπή: Μέ τόν ἐρευνητή Γιατρό Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου 11-12-21
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609 views • December 12, 2021
Μιά ἔκτακτη ἀποκαλυπτική ἐκπομπή:
Μέ τόν ἐρευνητή Γιατρό Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου.
Ἄς εἴμαστε ὅλοι παρόντες στήν παρουσίαση τοῦ νέου βιβλίου τοῦ Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου στό ὁποῖο ὁ Ἴδιος μᾶς ἀποκαλύπτει νέα δεδομένα γιά το Παγκόσμιο ἰατρικό ἔγκλημα καί τήν παγκόσμια συντελούμενη Γενοκτονία τῶν ἀνθρώπων.
Μέ τόν ἐρευνητή Γιατρό Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου.
Ἄς εἴμαστε ὅλοι παρόντες στήν παρουσίαση τοῦ νέου βιβλίου τοῦ Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου στό ὁποῖο ὁ Ἴδιος μᾶς ἀποκαλύπτει νέα δεδομένα γιά το Παγκόσμιο ἰατρικό ἔγκλημα καί τήν παγκόσμια συντελούμενη Γενοκτονία τῶν ἀνθρώπων.
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