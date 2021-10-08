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10 8 21 POWERFUL fight against TYRANNY Awakening worldwide Full blown attacks are here Pray
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
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Airmen getting kicked out
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/4205

Why do the protected need the unprotected
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2017

Qantas airlines video
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Biden is largest human trafficker
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26799

Aussie MP Craig Kelly fired up
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Melbourne parliament
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https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1953

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Qantas pilot Graham Hood spoke out on mandatory jabs and he was sacked. The good news is he woke up millions of people.
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SOUTH AFRICA'S HIGHEST COURT SET TO FREE THE CONTINENT FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER & THE CENTRAL BANK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6m4ttykWpWQY/

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