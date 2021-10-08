© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 8 21 POWERFUL fight against TYRANNY Awakening worldwide Full blown attacks are here Pray
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • October 11, 2021
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Helvv Kryd (Holy Wars)
Song by Ian Post
https://artlist.io/song/65571/helvv-kryd-holy-wars
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Airmen getting kicked out
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/4205
Why do the protected need the unprotected
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2017
Qantas airlines video
https://t.me/gracevb/5720
Biden is largest human trafficker
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26799
Aussie MP Craig Kelly fired up
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26822
Melbourne parliament
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26794
AZ coverage
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26840
Dear White liberals
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26866
Attorney Thomas Renz
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1953
Jim Breuer comedy
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1977
Qantas pilot Graham Hood spoke out on mandatory jabs and he was sacked. The good news is he woke up millions of people.
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10463
SOUTH AFRICA'S HIGHEST COURT SET TO FREE THE CONTINENT FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER & THE CENTRAL BANK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6m4ttykWpWQY/
Arizona election audit: House hearing to assess audit of 2020 election in Maricopa County
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5Nub_gi5sE
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
https://www.virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Helvv Kryd (Holy Wars)
Song by Ian Post
https://artlist.io/song/65571/helvv-kryd-holy-wars
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Airmen getting kicked out
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/4205
Why do the protected need the unprotected
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2017
Qantas airlines video
https://t.me/gracevb/5720
Biden is largest human trafficker
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26799
Aussie MP Craig Kelly fired up
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26822
Melbourne parliament
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26794
AZ coverage
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26840
Dear White liberals
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/26866
Attorney Thomas Renz
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1953
Jim Breuer comedy
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1977
Qantas pilot Graham Hood spoke out on mandatory jabs and he was sacked. The good news is he woke up millions of people.
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10463
SOUTH AFRICA'S HIGHEST COURT SET TO FREE THE CONTINENT FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER & THE CENTRAL BANK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6m4ttykWpWQY/
Arizona election audit: House hearing to assess audit of 2020 election in Maricopa County
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5Nub_gi5sE
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.