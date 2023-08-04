Create New Account
Part two of Veronica's healing journey - Healing trauma with The INNATE method
Second part of Veronica’s story on how she was helped solving her traumas with the INNATE method. If you didn’t catch the first part yet, you can watch it here:

https://www.brighteon.com/e4606d14-fbea-4e79-a730-16d7fdff63ec

If you think a treatment course with the INNATE one could be something for you don’t hesitate to reach out through www.innate.one

