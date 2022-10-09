Create New Account
Longsuffering Matters
Robert Breaker


October 6, 2022


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how important longsuffering is, and how God wants us to practice it.


LINK TO WHERE TO GET THE T-SHIRT: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product/longsuffering-matters-2-timothy-42-t-shirt-12-variants/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mvl2m-longsuffering-matters.html

Keywords
importantchristianreligionpracticerobert breakerlongsufferingmissionary evangelist

