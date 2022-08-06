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🚨 mRNA Vaccine Genocide 2021-2022: Testimonies from the Victims and Medical Staff 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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438 views • August 06, 2022

STORY AT-A-GLANCE“mRNA ‘Vaccine’ Genocide 2021-2022: Testimonies from the Victims and Medical Staff,” tells the stories of people around the world who have been injured by the COVID jab

Their struggle, their pain, their deaths deserve to be acknowledged for what they are — the result of medical malfeasance, regulatory corruption and societal “mass formation” insanity driven by media fearmongering and outright lies

A common thread in these stories is the consistent dismissal by the medical community. Even in cases where the doctors do suspect a COVID jab injury, they still have no idea how the symptoms are caused or how to treat them, so they just send the victims home. Successful treatments appear to be extremely rare, which adds insult to injury

The COVID shot is the most dangerous drug in the history of modern medicine, and these dangers were foreseen and predicted by many respected and well-educated doctors and scientists, whose voices were censored

All-cause mortality by time is the most reliable measure from which we can detect true catastrophic events, and all-cause mortality started spiking AFTER the COVID jabs were rolled out. These increases also correlate to a nation’s COVID jab rate

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/08/02/covid-jab-injuries.aspx?ui=f51369c64d3ca7c8d86e9a91c8addc3b18eb424057d3e930a050aad3749ddea1&sd=20220719&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20220802&mid=DM1228422&rid=156534


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Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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