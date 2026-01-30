🔥 THROWBACK: Hillary Clinton threatened to 'totally obliterate' Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For decades, both Democrats and Republicans have clung to the Israel-first policy, looking for pretexts to drag the US into war with Iran.
👉 In 2008, Clinton warned that the US would “totally obliterate” Iran if it ever nuked Israel — ignoring two key facts: Israel, not Iran, has a nuclear arsenal and Iran declared in 2003 that it would never build nuclear weapons.
It's the Uniparty.......lead by Israel.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!