OmniBus/CR/same-ole - what are YOU doing about it? CTP 20241218-S2EDecVidExclusive2 BTS Video

CTP 20241218 S2EDecVideoExclusive2 episode: Same-ole Same-ole Omnibus BS and Continuing Resolutions....

BTS Video exclusive, will not be found on/at regular CTP Audio only outlets

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EDecVidExclusive2) Same-ole Same-ole Omnibus BS and Continuing Resolutions....

WE THE PEOPLE just got done Voting on Nov. 5th DEMANDING the same-ole/same-ole STOP, and yet they are STILL AT IT in this Congressional Lame-Duck Session... Well, you know what else same-ole/same-ole has to STOP - YOU, maybe not you, but you know some, Voting and thinking that is ENOUGH. No, ENOUGH of far too many of WE THE PEOPLE complacency and laziness to do MORE than just Voting on Election Day. You, me, them, all of us, WE THE PEOPLE, must keep emailing, calling, speaking to OUR REPRESENTATIVES that are already NOT UPHOLDING THEIR PROMISES toward #ROAR (not CHANGE, #Restortion, #RestoreOurAmericanRepublic). Return to BUDGETS not Non-Constitutional OmniBuses/ContinuingResolutions SPENDOTHONs. YOU must stay engaged and DEMAND they do WHAT THEY SAID THEY WOULD in order to have gotten our Vote. See WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND LIST parts 1 and 2 coming Dec 21st and 28th respectively.