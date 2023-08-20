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The Secret to Success with God Part 1: Noah - A Man of Perseverance
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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22 views • August 20, 2023

As a Christian, are you striving to please the Lord with your life? In this message, we are going to look at the type of people that God prefers. This may initially cause confusion because the Bible says that God is not a respecter of persons but the scriptures also clearly show that God had more pleasure in certain individuals.

Noah is the first such man; he was famous for building the ark that saved his family from the flood but there is more to it than that. Noah walked with God, trusted Him implicitly and never wavered in his faith. If you hunger and thirst for righteousness, this message will certainly whet your appetite.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1277.pdf

RLJ-1277 -- FEBRUARY 13, 2011

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