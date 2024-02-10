Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🛸💥A Russian FPV Drone Flies directly into the Gunners Sight of the Swedish Strv 122 (Leo 2A5)
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
408 views
Published a day ago

🛸💥A Russian FPV drone flies directly into the gunners sight of the Swedish Strv 122 (Leo 2A5)

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket