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Use Coconut Oil And Baking Soda To Look 10 Years Younger l Reduce Wrinkle, Remove Blackheads
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67 views • September 10, 2019
Use Coconut Oil And Baking Soda To Look 10 Years Younger, Anti Aging Skin Care / Home Remedy to remove blackheads, prevent wrinkles, fine lines. Stop sagging skin and reduce wrinkles naturally.
The combination of coconut oil and baking soda is more effective than anti wrinkle cream. It is very effective to remove blackheads, acne scars.
Baking soda has been used for acne treatment and removing acne scars. It has bleaching properties that helps to remove blackheads effectively.
Coconut oil contain fatty acid that moisturizes skin and tighten saggy skin and make you look younger. It has antibacterial, healing and anti aging properties that reduce wrinkle and it is better than anti aging cream.
Ingredients,
2 teaspoons of extra-virgin coconut oil.
1 teaspoon of baking soda.
Mix the ingredients in a bowl and make a paste. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it for five minutes and rinse off with water.
The combination of coconut oil and baking soda is more effective than anti wrinkle cream. It is very effective to remove blackheads, acne scars.
Baking soda has been used for acne treatment and removing acne scars. It has bleaching properties that helps to remove blackheads effectively.
Coconut oil contain fatty acid that moisturizes skin and tighten saggy skin and make you look younger. It has antibacterial, healing and anti aging properties that reduce wrinkle and it is better than anti aging cream.
Ingredients,
2 teaspoons of extra-virgin coconut oil.
1 teaspoon of baking soda.
Mix the ingredients in a bowl and make a paste. Apply the paste on your face. Leave it for five minutes and rinse off with water.
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