Dr. Roger Hodkinson: “This is a Matter of Supreme Urgency!”

"Medical negligence of the highest order."

"Extreme medical malpractice"

"Medical idiocy of the most grotesque degree"

"State sanctioned child abuse of the most monstrous scale"

"These colleges have become woke."

"This is not just another news story, it's the biggest news story of our times."

"It is medical idiocy of the most grotesque degree."

"When it comes to injecting this stuff into the arms of children, I call that state sanctioned child abuse of the most monstrous scale. It is utterly unacceptable, and it should stop immediately."

"These (medical) colleges have become woke. They are not protecting ..."

"It is medical negligence of the highest order to be agreeing with something that government wants to do that you know is harmful."

"There will be books written as we speak for the widest possible distribution"

June 11, 2021 Interview

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwM_1R79maE,