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NONvaccini, marker genetici, ...e 'target razze'?
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80 views • May 23, 2022
Se i NONvaccini sono bioweapons utilizzate per ridurre e controllare le popolazioni, come ci dice il Gates stesso, esiste un target umano preordinato, o funzionano indipendentemente sull'intera popolazione mondiale?
Dr. Lee Merritt ci dice che esistono marker genetici e recettori specifici per i farmaci iniettati che sono presenti in alcune razze ma non in tutte.
E si' pare che gli 'elisir di lunga vita' sono per design programmati a non avere 'effetto' (sterilizzante, ma anche trombosi, etc. ed altri effetti collaterali severi quali anche la morte) su determinati gruppi etnici e razze.
Dr. Lee Merritt ci dice che esistono marker genetici e recettori specifici per i farmaci iniettati che sono presenti in alcune razze ma non in tutte.
E si' pare che gli 'elisir di lunga vita' sono per design programmati a non avere 'effetto' (sterilizzante, ma anche trombosi, etc. ed altri effetti collaterali severi quali anche la morte) su determinati gruppi etnici e razze.
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