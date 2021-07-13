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WATCH & SHARE: Bill Passes That FORCES Vaccines & FEMA Camps(Video)
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50 views • July 13, 2021
New York Senate Bill 416 authorizes the quarantine (jailing in internment camps) of individuals or groups who “potentially pose a threat to public health,” including forced testing and vaccinations. As the Ice Age Farmer said: This must stop now! There is no more gray area. You either support freedom, or some version of slavery. Wake up.
Here’s the bill: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
Here’s the bill: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
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