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Ο "ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ" ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ...ΑΛΗΤΗ!
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456 views • August 06, 2020
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Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας, ο Γιάννης Δεμερτζής και η Βίβιαν (Let's talk about it)
ρίχνουν άπλετο φως στην Α.Ε.<> με την fake εξουσία
των δοσίλογων, ανθέλληνων και προδοτών
οι οποίοι σας απειλούν και σεις καταπίνετε αμάσητο τον τρόμο που σας ταίζει ο κάθε ΣΑΤΑΝΟΠΛΗΚΤΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΜΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΟΧΙΚΟΣ ΘΕΣΜΟΣ!!!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας, ο Γιάννης Δεμερτζής και η Βίβιαν (Let's talk about it)
ρίχνουν άπλετο φως στην Α.Ε.<> με την fake εξουσία
των δοσίλογων, ανθέλληνων και προδοτών
οι οποίοι σας απειλούν και σεις καταπίνετε αμάσητο τον τρόμο που σας ταίζει ο κάθε ΣΑΤΑΝΟΠΛΗΚΤΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΜΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΟΧΙΚΟΣ ΘΕΣΜΟΣ!!!
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