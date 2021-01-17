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Saturday UFO vids Analysis w}Paul - TPOM, MUFON cases, Others ] - OT Chan Live#361
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20 views • January 17, 2021
#ufo #ufos #thirdphaseofmoon #debunks #debunking #riddingtheNOISE
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - Where is Charles?
2) Look at Tim's Square UFO releasing smaller light orbs photos
from Martin Willis Show (Banner Plane?)
3) Ken's 2 black UFOs that were white examined and explained/solved
(Jet contrail?)
4) Look over a week of Thirdphaseofmoon video submissions debunking
the all again as mundane stuff and obvious stuff.
a) Re-Cap the Mary Hall white dots with tails
b) horseshoe clouds
c) red lights forming triangle shape
d) a Light of blinding off and on Orbs (birds or LED ballloons or UAPs?)
more garbage from the Dreaming Team.. Dr J/blake cousins/GUFON/Doc Skinner
5) Look over UFO of interest posts.
6) Close look at MUFON case .. hard rock hotel in Florida.
7) Skip over MUFON images before ending Stream.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat - Where is Charles?
2) Look at Tim's Square UFO releasing smaller light orbs photos
from Martin Willis Show (Banner Plane?)
3) Ken's 2 black UFOs that were white examined and explained/solved
(Jet contrail?)
4) Look over a week of Thirdphaseofmoon video submissions debunking
the all again as mundane stuff and obvious stuff.
a) Re-Cap the Mary Hall white dots with tails
b) horseshoe clouds
c) red lights forming triangle shape
d) a Light of blinding off and on Orbs (birds or LED ballloons or UAPs?)
more garbage from the Dreaming Team.. Dr J/blake cousins/GUFON/Doc Skinner
5) Look over UFO of interest posts.
6) Close look at MUFON case .. hard rock hotel in Florida.
7) Skip over MUFON images before ending Stream.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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