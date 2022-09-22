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NIGHT SHADOWS 09212022 -- Wake Me Up When September Ends. Putin, Ukraine, EU, NATO, WAR, Boosters
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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184 views • September 22, 2022

Wake me up when September Ends, a song that might have more meaning to it that we want to believe. Putin is being pushed into a corner and sooner or later he must act on his nuclear threats - and only the Lord can stop all of this madness, but will He? It seems that the world has rejected His Son and especially the United States of Babylon, destined for total judgment. The Sun is ever anomalous and now scientists are warning of more solar disease "events" as we move into Daniel's 70th week. The 25th/26th of September Israel moves into her TIME OF TROUBLE and the next few years will tell us if the experts are right. More "jabs" or "boosters" are in the wind again along with a new wave of whatever and much more...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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