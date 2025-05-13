© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Army Liberated Mirolyubovka in Pokrovsk Advance
On May 13th, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation achieved another significant victory in the ongoing offensive on the Donbass frontlines, liberating the village of Mirolyubovka in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction. The ministry of Defense if the Russian Federation declared that units of the Center group of forces successfully completed the mop up operations in the settlement, marking another step toward the complete liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic...
