Eric Genuis Concert at Crossroads Extension for Women on June 22nd 2021

The Crossroads, Inc. of Arizona





July 21, 2021





Eric Genuis is a world renowned musician and composer. Eric and his rotating orchestra musicians take their private concerts into jails, rehabs and prisons to bring beauty and hope to those that need it most. Visit ericgenuis.com to learn more about his amazing work. This is a event that was filmed at Crossroads Extension for Women in Mesa, AZ on June 22nd 2021. To find out more about Crossroads and substance abuse treatment, visit thecrossroadsinc.org. This reproduction was made with expressed verbal and written consent from Eric Genuis and Crossroads, Inc.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYlR0NAz4ZA