Eric Genuis Concert at Crossroads Extension for Women on June 22nd 2021

The Crossroads, Inc. of Arizona
July 21, 2021
Eric Genuis is a world renowned musician and composer. Eric and his rotating orchestra musicians take their private concerts into jails, rehabs and prisons to bring beauty and hope to those that need it most. Visit ericgenuis.com to learn more about his amazing work. This is a event that was filmed at Crossroads Extension for Women in Mesa, AZ on June 22nd 2021. To find out more about Crossroads and substance abuse treatment, visit thecrossroadsinc.org. This reproduction was made with expressed verbal and written consent from Eric Genuis and Crossroads, Inc.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYlR0NAz4ZA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.