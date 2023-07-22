Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eric Genuis Concert at Crossroads Extension for Women on June 22nd 2021
channel image
High Hopes
2651 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
7 views
Published Yesterday

The Crossroads, Inc. of Arizona


July 21, 2021


Eric Genuis is a world renowned musician and composer. Eric and his rotating orchestra musicians take their private concerts into jails, rehabs and prisons to bring beauty and hope to those that need it most. Visit ericgenuis.com to learn more about his amazing work. This is a event that was filmed at Crossroads Extension for Women in Mesa, AZ on June 22nd 2021. To find out more about Crossroads and substance abuse treatment, visit thecrossroadsinc.org. This reproduction was made with expressed verbal and written consent from Eric Genuis and Crossroads, Inc.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYlR0NAz4ZA

Keywords
arizonaconcertlive musiccrossroadsmesaeric genuisextension for women

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket