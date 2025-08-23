President Trump Trying to end Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s Peace Summit With Zelensky & European Leaders Green-Lights Future Putin / Zelensky Meeting Ukraine’s Dictator Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders have met with President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump was seeking to convince the West to sign onto a peace deal following his Pursuing Peace summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, however a peace deal was not solidified. Monday’s meeting was able set the stage for a future meeting between Putin and Zelensky which may result in a lasting peace.