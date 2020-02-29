What the SWAMP CREATURES AT HARVARD LAW JUST PROPOSED IS... TREASON -- Wayne Jett

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Author, historian and political pundit Wayne Jett returns to SGT Report to expose the diabolical new proposal from the deep state swamp creatures at Harvard Law, and it's nothing less than TREASON.
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HARVARD LAW PLOTS
https://classicalcapital.com/Harvard_...
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