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How To Live Through The Great Reset Victoriously — Five Eyes and Friends feat. Dr Andrew Kaufman, Gareth Icke
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181 views • November 08, 2021
Original title: "NEW! Dr. Andy on Five Eyes and Friends" Also makes mention of Private Membership Associations, the solution to businesses resisting vax pass https://www.brighteon.com/67e850cc-9b71-4ec0-9fec-f7a4506cf62e
Dr. Andy appears on The Five Eyes and Friends on Freedom Village TV with Gareth Icke, Tiamara Williams, Fione Hines, and Fanos Panayides. The worldwide panel of guests discusses the state of affairs in their respective countries. Among the topics discussed are Freedom Day Australia Heralds Apartheid. Groundhog Day in the UK, Americans Standing Strong and Armed, and How to LIVE in Truth in the new tomorrow.
Dr. Andy appears on The Five Eyes and Friends on Freedom Village TV with Gareth Icke, Tiamara Williams, Fione Hines, and Fanos Panayides. The worldwide panel of guests discusses the state of affairs in their respective countries. Among the topics discussed are Freedom Day Australia Heralds Apartheid. Groundhog Day in the UK, Americans Standing Strong and Armed, and How to LIVE in Truth in the new tomorrow.
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