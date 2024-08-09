Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 9, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2353 - How did plan parenthood become the leader in sex changes. Why are parents having their kids under the age of 5 years old on a waiting list to have transgender hormone therapy? -Homeschooling is booming in Florida, Why do parents prefer to homeschool? -How does exercise help decrease depression? -Are e-cigarettes now containing synthetic nicotine? -Bodycam released from Butler county on Trump shooting. -Why does Russia call Iran and Israel to refuse further conflict in the region? -What was behind the USS liberty? -Is Amazon a monopoly? -Who is behind all the weapon trafficking going on in the world? Great show