Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pee-Pee Drinking, Rome’s Freemasonic Pawns, Cowboy Jesuit Theater, Catholics Mocking Americans
Resistance Rising
Published 18 hours ago

CTB 2024-04-03 The Sandman Cometh

Topics list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* The only way to drink pee-pee.
* Freemasonry: Rome’s plausibly-deniable “Protestants”.
* Billy Graham’s Freemasonic godfather: Norman Vincent Peale
* Katy Perry’s super creepy “eye glitch”.
* The Freemasons of Cowboy Jesuit Theater.
* The most deadly nightclub fire you’ve never heard of.
* John Carroll O’Conner and Jackie Gleason: mocking blue-collar Americans for Rome!
* Henry Ford, Avril Haines and Prescott Bush paying for both “hot” and “cold” war.
* Bill Cooper’s Kennedy assassination theory: what does it prove?
* Alfred Molina and the best Spider-Man castings.
* Alex Jones revisited: addressing more of the “Bill Hicks” critiques.

