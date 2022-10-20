Create New Account
Turkish Bayraktar drones are useless
Greekinsider
Ukrainian politician Sergei Pashinsky, speaking to Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus - who introduced themselves as an "American politician" - said that the Turkish Bayraktar drones used by Ukrainian troops are useless, just a "PR project", adding that most of them were shot down in the first week of the crisis in Ukraine.


corruption prank russia drones ukraine turkey diplomat russian politician ukrainian turkish prankster pashinsky bayraktar

