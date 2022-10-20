Turkish Bayraktar drones are useless

Ukrainian politician Sergei Pashinsky, speaking to Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus - who introduced themselves as an "American politician" - said that the Turkish Bayraktar drones used by Ukrainian troops are useless, just a "PR project", adding that most of them were shot down in the first week of the crisis in Ukraine.
