Turkish Bayraktar drones are useless

Ukrainian politician Sergei Pashinsky, speaking to Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus - who introduced themselves as an "American politician" - said that the Turkish Bayraktar drones used by Ukrainian troops are useless, just a "PR project", adding that most of them were shot down in the first week of the crisis in Ukraine.





