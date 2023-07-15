Here’s why DeSantis’ polls are crashing:

When asked about Ukraine, he doesn’t say he would end the war - He says he would make Europe provide more money & weapons.

DeSantis claims his first action on Ukraine would be to force Europe to provide more weapons and support to combat Russia.

DeSantis is a warpig. Americans are DONE w/endless foreign wars & the politicians that perpetuate them for profit.

https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1679974738297339904?s=20





