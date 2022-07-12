Stew Peters Full Show: Casket Salesman BLOWS WHISTLE On Bulk Child Casket Orders

EXCLUSIVE: Casket Salesman BLOWS WHISTLE On Bulk Child Casket Orders, Gates Buys MORE Farmland. What a great day it is to kick your week off RIGHT with a new episode of The Stew Peters Show! . Mick Haddock joins to describe his casket business’s influx of bulk orders on child-size caskets.

Haddock says that he has sold 5 years worth of child-sized caskets in 7 months.

Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State, & he is going to make sure that the Ghost of 2020’s past is REBUKED & CAST OUT!

Support Mark Finchem at https://votefinchem.com/

Clayton Llewelyn joins to tell us about what will happen if the Globalists take full control of agriculture! .We MUST fight back before we STARVE!

Edward Szall joins to discuss what these vaccines are doing to children, and why it is UNNECESSARY to vaccinate them when COVID isn’t even a THREAT!