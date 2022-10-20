Interview with Adrien Bocquet Frenchman that UKR OPS tried to MURDER - For Exposing the TRUTH! about BUCHA. - JMDougan, ENG from Moscow 102022

I'm sharing this video from John Mark Dougan with partial description.

Interview with Adrien Bocquet, Frenchman that UKRAINIANS tried to MURDER for Exposing the TRUTH!This is a deeply troubling interview with Adrien Bocquet, a French humanitarian aid worker who was attacked and stabbed by Ukrainian operatives in Turkey for exposing the truth that happened in Bucha that he witnessed with his OWN EYES.

-- The following was written by Russell 'Texas' Bentley about this video.

Risking life and freedom for the sake of the truth about Donbass: foreign journalists ask for protection from the Russian Federation (riafan.ru)

Risking life and freedom for the sake of the truth about Donbass: foreign journalists ask for protection from the Russian Federation

Western journalists working in Donbass and revealing the truth about the events taking place there are on the firing squad of the Ukrainian "Peacemaker". In addition, in their home countries, their bank accounts are blocked, the authorities arrest or threaten them with imprisonment, and nationalists regularly threaten with violence. There are also cases of direct attack when a foreign journalist leaves Russia to extend his visa.





At least four of those who dared to tell the Western reader the truth about the Donbass are in urgent need of help from the Russian authorities: Adrian Boquet, Laurent Bryar, Alina Lipp and Sonia van den Ende. They need to obtain the citizenship of the Russian Federation, which they deserved thanks to their courage and determination, they showed and continue to show the essence of the conflict in the Donbass to their compatriots, despite the risk.





Some men who received Russian citizenship or began the process of obtaining it fled the Russian Federation immediately after the start of a special operation or the announcement of partial mobilization. Thus, they showed that they do not deserve a Russian passport. The above-mentioned journalists and volunteers, even after threats from Ukrainian radicals and the authorities of their own countries, continue to risk their freedom and lives by covering the events in Donetsk and Luhansk.

French volunteer Adrien Boke





The most high-profile case at the moment and the most striking example of what Western journalists risk when they begin to tell the truth about Donbass and Ukraine is, of course, the case of Adrian Boke.





This former French soldier went to Ukraine in May 2022 to provide medical humanitarian assistance to refugees. While there, he and his team were subjected to extortion and blackmail by Ukrainian soldiers. In particular, servicemen of the regiment "Azov" ✱ (the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). On the spot, he witnessed war crimes committed against Russian prisoners of war and the staging of the "Bucha massacre" by the Ukrainian authorities.

As soon as Boquet testified in France about what he had seen in Ukraine, the French media began publishing articles aimed at discrediting him. Then he decided to go and see with his own eyes what is happening on the other side, in the Donbass. It was May-June 2022.





"I have found evidence of the use of French and European shells against civilians. I also collected evidence against Azov during the interrogations that I managed to conduct in prisons in Donbass," the volunteer said.





In July, while returning to France, Bokeh was preparing to shoot a documentary about the evidence he had collected at the scene of the use of French and European shells by Ukrainians to kill civilians in the Donbas. However, upon arrival, he was arrested by the police, who beat him and deprived him of the medicines he needed.





Already in custody, Adrian Boke suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized. A lawyer dragged him out of prison, saying he had been tortured there, and filed a formal complaint against the French government for torture.





