‘Don’t’: Biden’s awkward plea to Hamas terrorists

Sky News host Liz Storer has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s one-word message for Hamas terrorists during a CBS interview.
It comes as Israel declares war on the Palestinian terrorist group following their horror attacks on the Middle Eastern nation.
Biden was asked in a sit-down interview what his message was for Hamas and its backer Iran.
“Don’t,” the US President said.
“Don’t, don’t, don’t.”
