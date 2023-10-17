‘Don’t’: Biden’s awkward plea to Hamas terrorists

Sky News host Liz Storer has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s one-word message for Hamas terrorists during a CBS interview. It comes as Israel declares war on the Palestinian terrorist group following their horror attacks on the Middle Eastern nation. Biden was asked in a sit-down interview what his message was for Hamas and its backer Iran. “Don’t,” the US President said. “Don’t, don’t, don’t.”







