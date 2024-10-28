BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 091 - Acts Ch 5 - Peter and the Apostles RESIST Jewish threats and preach JESUS to the very people who murdered him
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
373 views • 6 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Peter and John's Arrest and the Jewish Leaders' Attempt to Censor Christianity (0:03)

- The Spiritual Awakening and the Role of Christ (1:27)

- Peter and John's Response to the Jewish Leaders' Threats (7:14)

- The Apostles' Generosity and the Incident with Ananias and Sapphira (13:52)

- The Apostles' Healing and the Jewish Leaders' Reaction (21:06)

- Gamaliel's Rational Argument and the Apostles' Release (25:27)

- The Jews' Role in Jesus' Crucifixion and the Modern Day (29:31)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (35:27)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsnew testamenthrrspecial reportsermonold testamentreal lovereligious leadersmass awakeningjewish censorshipbrighteon broadcast newsspiritual callingzionist effortsbible outlawedhigh moral standardsopenness and transparencyquran readingtalmud readingapostles boldnessjewish high priests
