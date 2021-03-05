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Dr Steve Turley, Biden Said "those that were participation in re-opening were engaging in NEANDERTHAL thinking"
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20 views • March 05, 2021
Many States across America have awakened and opened up and broken the Covid Lock Down restrictions. Here is a recording of a moments ago live update.
(For your full enjoyment, please allow for some self funding ads in the video because he does not rely upon youtube)
►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A Every Monday and Thursday Evening at 8PM by JOINING our Insiders Membership here: https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... Get your first week FREE!!! ———————————————————————— ★★★ THE POPULIST REVOLT HAS JUST BEGUN ★★★ ———————————————————————— ►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! SUBSCRIBE to my Brand-New RUMBLE Channel here: https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley ❤ WELCOME EVERYONE!!! ❤ It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come! ⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
(For your full enjoyment, please allow for some self funding ads in the video because he does not rely upon youtube)
►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A Every Monday and Thursday Evening at 8PM by JOINING our Insiders Membership here: https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... Get your first week FREE!!! ———————————————————————— ★★★ THE POPULIST REVOLT HAS JUST BEGUN ★★★ ———————————————————————— ►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! SUBSCRIBE to my Brand-New RUMBLE Channel here: https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley ❤ WELCOME EVERYONE!!! ❤ It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come! ⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
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