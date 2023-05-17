https://gettr.com/post/p2h9q5p4ae3
5/15/2023 Mr. Miles Guo had already predicted in 2021 that China Minsheng Bank would definitely collapse, and a recent protest just took place against Minsheng Bank in Tianjin. Does it signal the imminent collapse of China Minsheng Bank?
#CCP #secretpolicestation #ChinaMinshengBank #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/15/2023 郭文贵先生2021年就说过民生银行一定爆雷，而近日天津的民生银行出现了民众抗议，这是否是民生银行爆雷的信号呢？
#中共 #秘密警察站 #民生银行 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.