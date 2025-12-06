BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Flash Flood Jackpot: Sand Pond Overflow & Green Explosion!
occupytheland
occupytheland
70 views • 1 day ago

In this thrilling episode of Occupy the Land, a modest desert rain turns into a full-blown flash flood demonstration as water races across the property, filling our sand pond with an estimated 70–90,000 gallons in hours! We walk the washes to show how check dams and berms slow the flow, create instant mini-lakes, and soak the clay soil deep enough for trees and grasses to explode green. With capillary action pulling moisture upward and the desert already greening dramatically, we celebrate proof that water retention works. From sheeting runoff to overflowing channels, witness the power of simple earthworks turning moon dust into a thriving, water-rich homestead after just one good rain!

Keywords
homesteadingernest hancockfreedoms phoenixernie hancockoccupy the land
