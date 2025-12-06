Flash Flood Jackpot: Sand Pond Overflow & Green Explosion!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this thrilling episode of Occupy the Land, a modest desert rain turns into a full-blown flash flood demonstration as water races across the property, filling our sand pond with an estimated 70–90,000 gallons in hours! We walk the washes to show how check dams and berms slow the flow, create instant mini-lakes, and soak the clay soil deep enough for trees and grasses to explode green. With capillary action pulling moisture upward and the desert already greening dramatically, we celebrate proof that water retention works. From sheeting runoff to overflowing channels, witness the power of simple earthworks turning moon dust into a thriving, water-rich homestead after just one good rain!