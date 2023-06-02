Nearly 10,000 photos from Biden's infamous son Hunter are set to hit the web this afternoon, to be leaked on bidenlaptopmedia.com

⚡️ SITREP

❗️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, jointly with units of the Federal Border Guard Service of Russia and other units of the Russian Federal Security Service, have foiled a new attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against the civilian population of Shebekino (Belgorod region).

◽️ At around 3:00 a.m. Moscow time, after intense shelling of civilian facilities in Belgorod region, Ukrainian terrorist groups with up to two infantry companies reinforced with tanks attempted to invade Russian territory near Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Shebekino international road checkpoint.

🛡Three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations were repelled by the selfless actions of Russian servicemen. Helicopters of the Western Military District carried out eleven strikes on the enemy. Rocket and artillery forces carried out 77 firing missions, and two heavy flamethrowers launched two strikes.

◽️ As a result of active operations by the border troops of the Western Military District and the Russian Federal Security Service, the terrorist units of the Kiev regime, which suffered significant losses, were driven back.

◽️ There was no violation of the State border.

💥 More than 30 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one pick-up truck were neutralized in the border area on the Ukrainian side.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Timkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 During the day, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer during the day.

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralised close to Antonovka.

💥In Donetsk direction, units of the 1st Army Corps are fighting close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The assault units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Akhmat special forces unit continue their offensive in the Maryinka tactical direction.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the enemy's manpower and hardware close to Georgiyevka, Lastochkino, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 395 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and two D-30 howitzers.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Vodyanoye and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised in these areas during the day.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 103 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 149 areas during the day.

◽️ Command and observation posts of the 81st Airmobile Brigade and 108th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gorkoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region). In addition, 16 HIMARS and Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

- Russian Defense